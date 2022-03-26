StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 48.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.