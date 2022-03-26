Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Maiden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Maiden has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $206.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Maiden by 89.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Maiden by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Maiden by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Maiden by 53.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.