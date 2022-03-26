Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Maiden has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $206.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.
Maiden Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
