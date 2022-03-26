Contrasting Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cronos Group and Cresco Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $74.43 million 21.41 -$396.11 million ($0.44) -9.66 Cresco Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cresco Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -214.92% -16.44% -14.74% Cresco Labs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cronos Group and Cresco Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 3 3 1 0 1.71 Cresco Labs 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cronos Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.22, indicating a potential downside of 0.76%. Cresco Labs has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 272.28%. Given Cresco Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Summary

Cresco Labs beats Cronos Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. It sells cannabis and cannabis products, including dried cannabis, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and cannabis extracts through wholesale and direct-to-client channels under its wellness platform, PEACE NATURALS; and operates under adult-use brands, Spinach. It also exports dried cannabis and cannabis oils to Germany, Israel, and Australia. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Cresco Labs (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. It owns and operates 32 dispensaries, as well as 44 retail licenses. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

