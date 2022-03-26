$146.76 Million in Sales Expected for PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will post sales of $146.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year sales of $623.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $623.00 million to $624.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $690.99 million, with estimates ranging from $688.20 million to $693.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PowerSchool.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWSC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $243,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $3,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.