Cullinan Oncology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,172 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,500% compared to the average daily volume of 122 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGEM opened at $11.48 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

