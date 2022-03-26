Traders Purchase High Volume of Rockwell Medical Call Options (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,963 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,787% compared to the typical volume of 157 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 27,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 22.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMTI. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

