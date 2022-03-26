Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,580 to GBX 2,830. The company traded as low as $55.09 and last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 42377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.74.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.79) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.69) to GBX 2,650 ($34.89) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Investec began coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.96) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($43.02) to GBX 2,897 ($38.14) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,413.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $3.2842 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

