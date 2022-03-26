T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $70.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.26.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 2,470.28% and a negative net margin of 175.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

