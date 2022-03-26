Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.07 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $34.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.85.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
