Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.54. Weyco Group has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyco Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyco Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Weyco Group by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

