Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

