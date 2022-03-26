Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 million, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 281.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 160,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

