Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

GRP.U stock opened at $77.08 on Friday.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.