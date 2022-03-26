Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of MN opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $164.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.90. Manning & Napier has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Manning & Napier by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 217,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 33,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

