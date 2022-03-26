René Kamminga Purchases 2,656 Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) insider René Kamminga acquired 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £1,009.28 ($1,328.70).

Shares of OPTI opened at GBX 36.75 ($0.48) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.86. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The company has a market cap of £32.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76.

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

