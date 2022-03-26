René Kamminga Purchases 2,656 Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) insider René Kamminga acquired 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £1,009.28 ($1,328.70).
Shares of OPTI opened at GBX 36.75 ($0.48) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.86. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The company has a market cap of £32.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76.
