Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Rakesh Thakrar Sells 6,749 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.45), for a total transaction of £43,328.58 ($57,041.31).
Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 628.60 ($8.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.06). The stock has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 645.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 648.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 24.80 ($0.33) dividend. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.55%.
About Phoenix Group (Get Rating)
Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.