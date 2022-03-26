Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Rakesh Thakrar Sells 6,749 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.45), for a total transaction of £43,328.58 ($57,041.31).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 628.60 ($8.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.06). The stock has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 645.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 648.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 24.80 ($0.33) dividend. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.47) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.73) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($10.01) to GBX 800 ($10.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 792.25 ($10.43).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

