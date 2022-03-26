First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.32.

FM opened at C$42.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$42.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.59. The stock has a market cap of C$29.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.91.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$215,646,462. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$2,132,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,125,362. Insiders sold 289,650 shares of company stock worth $11,262,912 over the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

