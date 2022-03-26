Analysts Offer Predictions for Owens Corning’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.10.

Owens Corning stock opened at $93.78 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Owens Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 103,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

