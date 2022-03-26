Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical device company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.62 on Thursday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia purchased 33,300 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $52,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

