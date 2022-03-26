Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.82. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

NYSE:LPI opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 3.87. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,710 shares of company stock worth $38,529,393. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 36.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 159.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 11.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 23.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

