Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Financial Survey

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Revolution Medicines -636.58% -28.26% -24.47%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cognition Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Revolution Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cognition Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 604.70%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.64%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Revolution Medicines $29.39 million 61.42 -$187.09 million ($2.56) -9.50

Cognition Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines.

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats Revolution Medicines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognition Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

About Revolution Medicines (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

