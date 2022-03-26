Payoneer Global (PAYO) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) is one of 220 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Payoneer Global to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Payoneer Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $473.40 million -$33.95 million -4.44 Payoneer Global Competitors $3.23 billion $450.43 million -67,980.85

Payoneer Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Payoneer Global. Payoneer Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Payoneer Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83 Payoneer Global Competitors 1310 6657 12055 342 2.56

Payoneer Global currently has a consensus price target of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 154.50%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.92%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global -7.18% -17.36% -1.75% Payoneer Global Competitors -15.68% -70.94% 2.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Payoneer Global rivals beat Payoneer Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Payoneer Global (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

