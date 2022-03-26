Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) will announce $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.64 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.