Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.51 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.51.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.