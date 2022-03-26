Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CTG opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

