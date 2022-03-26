Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

