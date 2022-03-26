Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $165.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wingstop traded as low as $110.14 and last traded at $111.63, with a volume of 4383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.26.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

In related news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

