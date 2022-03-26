Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $165.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wingstop traded as low as $110.14 and last traded at $111.63, with a volume of 4383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.26.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.
In related news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.
About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.