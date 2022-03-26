Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock Price Up 3.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Falcon Minerals traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.01. 19,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 924,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

FLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $607.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.