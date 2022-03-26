Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.12, but opened at $18.21. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,260.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 212,289 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 10,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 848,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 428,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,081,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

