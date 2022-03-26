Global WholeHealth Partners Stock to Split on Wednesday, March 30th (OTCMKTS:GWHP)

Shares of Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) are set to split on Wednesday, March 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of GWHP opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Global WholeHealth Partners has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. The company offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

