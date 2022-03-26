Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 62.2% in March

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 92,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,835,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 404,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 65.30%. Analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
