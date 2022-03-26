StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

FRD opened at $9.45 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

