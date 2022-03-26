Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of AINC stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.36.
About Ashford (Get Rating)
