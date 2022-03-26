BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. BGSF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $135.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.33.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

