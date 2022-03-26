Insider Selling: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Sells 25,216 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.66), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($243,661.72).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 24 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of £145.68 ($191.79).

BA stock opened at GBX 755 ($9.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £23.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 481.20 ($6.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 648.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 591.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.53%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.90) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.31) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.82) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.85) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.56) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 713 ($9.39).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

