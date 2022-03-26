Insider Buying: Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Insider Acquires £30,222.45 in Stock

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3 – Get Rating) insider William Robert (Bill) Nixon purchased 49,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £30,222.45 ($39,787.32).
William Robert (Bill) Nixon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, William Robert (Bill) Nixon purchased 159,872 shares of Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £100,719.36 ($132,595.26).
LON:MIG3 opened at GBX 57 ($0.75) on Friday. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60 ($0.79). The stock has a market cap of £52.53 million and a PE ratio of 6.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.69.
Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.
