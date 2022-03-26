Hamilton Thorne Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTLGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$2.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$253.39 million and a P/E ratio of 77.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.97.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

