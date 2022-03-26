Insider Buying: Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Buys £9,954.42 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 5,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £9,954.42 ($13,104.82).

Shares of LON:HWG opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28. Harworth Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 124 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 193.30 ($2.54). The company has a market cap of £579.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07%.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 197 ($2.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

