Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

SON opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

