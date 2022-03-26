NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for NextNav in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for NextNav’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NN opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02. NextNav has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

