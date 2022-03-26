Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hyzon Motors in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

