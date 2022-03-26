Puyi (PUYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Puyi stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Puyi has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Puyi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Puyi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puyi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

