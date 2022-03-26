Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Pear Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

PEAR stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28. Pear Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

