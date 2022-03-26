Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Pear Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.
PEAR stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28. Pear Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pear Therapeutics (PEAR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.