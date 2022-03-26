Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.03 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.48% and a negative return on equity of 465.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,713 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,334,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

