AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $108.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstroNova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 47.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

