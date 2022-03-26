AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $108.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $18.52.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
