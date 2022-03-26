StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%.
About Blueknight Energy Partners (Get Rating)
BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
