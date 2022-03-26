StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

