StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 68,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

