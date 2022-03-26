Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Head to Head Analysis

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Electromed and Star Equity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $35.76 million 3.06 $2.36 million $0.22 58.28 Star Equity $78.16 million 0.08 -$6.46 million $0.04 28.51

Electromed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Star Equity. Star Equity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Electromed and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Electromed has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 4.94% 5.77% 5.06% Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09%

Summary

Electromed beats Star Equity on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers. The company was founded by Robert D. Hansen and Craig N. Hansen in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, MN.

Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions. It also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; and manages and finances real estate assets and investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

