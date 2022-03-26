Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of WYY opened at $4.43 on Friday. Widepoint has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $40.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.92.
Widepoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
