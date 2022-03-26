Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $211.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the second quarter valued at $2,266,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

